Manila police safely detonate suspected bomb near US Embassy
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 27, 2016
MANILA, Philippines — Manila police detonated a suspected bomb found Monday in a trash bin just a few meters (yards) from the U.S. Embassy, snarling morning traffic after authorities closed a portion of a major boulevard where the device was found. No one was reported hurt in the incident.
Two explosions were heard as a bomb disposal unit detonated what police described as a suspicious package believed to be an improvised explosive device.
Street sweeper Winniefreda Francisco says she called police after finding a cellphone attached to a bottle-like cylinder wrapped in black, with wires connecting the cylinder to the phone. It was not immediately clear if the device found was really a bomb.
Manila police spokeswoman Marissa Bruno would not give further details, saying a statement will be issued later.
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority official Frisco San Juan Jr. said they had to divert traffic from a portion of Roxas Boulevard fronting the embassy. The closed lane of the road was reopened after police declared the area safe.
Philippine National Police bomb disposal squad members pause to retrieve a cellphone as they comb the scene after detonating a package believed to be suspected IED or Improvised Explosive Device that was found in the trash bin near the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Police said they are still investigating in that pieces of evidence will be subjected to forensics examination.
Bullit Marquez/AP Photo
