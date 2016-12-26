Man arrested in robbery attempt at Pearl Harbor exchange

A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday after attempting to rob three men at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor, police said.

The man, of a Wahiawa address, allegedly brandished a knife while threatening the victims — ages 24, 39 and 41 — and trying to take their property at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called and arrested the man at the mall, 4725 Bougainville Drive, at about 4:15 p.m. for investigation of four counts of first-degree robbery, terroristic threatening, and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

———

©2016 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.