Malaysia officials: North Korean leader’s estranged half-brother slain in Kuala Lumpur

Kim Jong Nam, half-brother to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, was assassinated in Malaysia on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, according to reports.

SEOUL, South Korea — The older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was attacked Monday at Kuala Lumpur airport and died en route to a hospital, a senior Malaysian official told The Associated Press.

South Korean media, quoting unidentified government sources in Seoul, as saying the half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was attacked by two women with poison needles. The Malaysian official, who refused to be identified, told AP that Kim was attacked with a spray in the shopping area.

He was rushed to a hospital but died en route, the official said. South Korean media reports said the assailants, believed to be North Korean agents, fled and remained at large Tuesday.

District police chief Abdul Aziz Ali said Kim Jong Nam was waiting to board a flight to Macau, where he had been living in recent years.

The reported death came ahead of planned birthday celebrations Thursday for the country’s late ruler Kim Jong Il, father of both Kims. Kim Jong Nam was born in 1971, son of Kim Jong Il and an actress who was not his wife.

Nevertheless, Kim Jong Nam was long considered the heir apparent but was believed to have fallen out of favor with his father after he was caught in 2001 trying to enter Japan on a false passport, telling Japanese police we wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

That set the stage for Kim Jong Un to take power after his father died of a heart attack in 2011.

Reports involving the secretive North Korean leadership often prove untrue or exaggerated. If true, the death would mark a stunning development as the country is embroiled in a showdown with the United States and its allies over its nuclear and missile programs and purported diplomatic strains with China.

The younger Kim has conducted several purges as he has moved to consolidate his power. Kim’s brother was believed close to his once-powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek, who was branded a “traitor” and executed in December 2013.

His cousin, Lee Han-young, defected to South Korea in 1982 but was shot and killed by North Korean agents in Seoul 15 years later, according to South Korea.

The Kim family dynasty has ruled the country since it was established in 1948. A day before Kim Jong Un was officially proclaimed as their father’s successor, Kim Jong Nam told Japan’s Asahi TV that he opposed dynastic succession although he did not oppose his brother’s rise to power because of unspecified “internal factors.”

North Korea has faced a groundswell of international condemnation this week after it test-fired an intermediate-range missile despite U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at stopping its nuclear weapons program.

The council strongly denounced the missile launch and urged members to “redouble efforts” to enforce punishing economic sanctions against the isolated country.

President Donald Trump said “Obviously North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly.”

