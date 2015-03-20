Quantcast

Malaysia expels N. Korea ambassador for criticizing Kim investigation

By EILEEN NG | Associated Press | Published: March 4, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's foreign minister says the government has expelled North Korea's ambassador for criticizing the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother.

Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in a statement that a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday saying Ambassador Kang Chol must leave the country within 48 hours.

Anifah said that earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded that North Korea apologize for criticizing the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

He said that no apology had come and that none appeared forthcoming, so Malaysia decided to expel the ambassador.
 

North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
VINCENT THIAN/AP

