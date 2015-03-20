Malaysia expels N. Korea ambassador for criticizing Kim investigation
By EILEEN NG | Associated Press | Published: March 4, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's foreign minister says the government has expelled North Korea's ambassador for criticizing the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother.
Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in a statement that a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday saying Ambassador Kang Chol must leave the country within 48 hours.
Anifah said that earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded that North Korea apologize for criticizing the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
He said that no apology had come and that none appeared forthcoming, so Malaysia decided to expel the ambassador.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fact or fiction? Twitter account channels North Korean rhetoric
Kellogg said ready to take top security post if Trump offers; Bolton also in mix
Officials say Flynn discussed sanctions with Russia
Florida men attack Navy veteran, beat turtle to death
Former US air base in Philippines may host commercial flights to North America
Lawmakers attempt action on 24 VA facilities in limbo