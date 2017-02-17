Malaysia arrests 4th suspect in N. Korean death
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 17, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect, a North Korean, in the death of the half brother of the North Korean leader.
A police statement says the man identified as Ri Jong Chol was arrested on Friday in Selangor near Kuala Lumpur.
It gave no other details.
Two women, one of them Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport, and a boyfriend of one of them, have been arrested earlier on suspicion of involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam.
South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.
A senior Malaysian official says a second autopsy will be carried out on the half brother of the North Korean leader who was apparently assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
The official says the result of the first autopsy on Kim Jong Nam was inconclusive. He says the second one will take place Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.
Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam "unilaterally and excluding our attendance." He says his government will reject any findings.
In this image made from video, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Kang said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."
AP
