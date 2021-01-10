Longtime DODEA principal and community superintendent Gregg Mowen dies at 61

Gregg Mowen, formerly the Japan community superintendent for Defense Department schools in Japan, died Jan. 4, 2020, at age 61. He retired in spring 2020 after 19 years with the Department of Defense Education Activity.

TOKYO — Gregg Mowen, formerly the Japan community superintendent for Defense Department schools in Japan, died Jan. 4 at age 61.

Mowen retired in spring 2020 after 19 years with the Department of Defense Education Activity.

A native of Bowling Green, Ohio, he joined DODEA in 2001 and served as principal at Faith Middle School at Fort Benning, Ga.; Mudge Primary and Fort Knox High School in Kentucky; Zama High School near Tokyo and Kubasaki High School on Okinawa.

Mowen also worked as an assistant superintendent at DODEA schools in Puerto Rico and Cuba and as DODEA-Okinawa chief of staff before taking the DODEA-Japan community superintendent’s post in his final year with the organization.

“At each location, Dr. Mowen’s leadership and dedication to our military-connected students left a lasting impact,” DODEA-Pacific director Lois Rapp said in a statement Thursday that did not give the cause of death.

“He built meaningful relationships with families, employees and colleagues and was known, respected and appreciated by many,” Rapp wrote. “The news of Dr. Mowen’s passing greatly saddens us all.”

Mowen was born June 24, 1959, in Owosso, Mich5gan, according to his obituary posted online by Hanneman Funeral Home of Findlay, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s in educational administration from Michigan State University. He earned a doctorate in education from Western Michigan University.

During his summers in college, he played the tuba in the Disneyland Band.

Mowen is survived by Carol Mowen, his wife of 39 years; his sons: Gordon, Thomas, Steven and Nicholas; a sister, Nancy; and a brother, Terry.

Services will be private. Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home and Crematory, Bowling Green, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

news@stripes.com