Lawsuit seeks stronger rules for Hawaii fuel storage tanks
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2017
HONOLULU — The Sierra Club of Hawaii is suing to compel the state to develop new rules for underground fuel storage tanks like those that leaked at the Navy's Red Hill facility.
Director Marti Townsend says existing rules don't comply with state law and should be rewritten.
Deputy Attorney General Wade Hargrove says the state Department of Health is already drafting stronger rules.
Senior Environmental Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree said Wednesday he will aim to rule by late October on whether to dismiss the case.
The Navy has 20 giant storage tanks near Pearl Harbor. The 70-year-old tanks sit on an aquifer critical to Honolulu's water supply.
The Navy in 2015 signed an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state to upgrade and fix the tanks over 20 years.

