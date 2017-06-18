Late veteran lawmaker honored for his support of the military

Hawaii Army National Guard Lt. Col. K. Mark Takai speaks with Col. Stephen F. Logan, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, before the start of the dedication ceremony for the brand new 29th IBCT Readiness Center Aug. 2, 2014 at Kalaeloa, Hawaii.

The late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai was named the recipient of the U.S. Army Pacific’s annual Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award Friday.

The award recognizes individuals who provide steadfast support to soldiers, families and the Army community.

Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District in 2014, Takai died July 20, 2016, at the age of 49 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was a lieutenant colonel in the Hawaii Army National Guard and had also served 20 years in the state Legislature.

“We have all benefited from, and are grateful for, the work of Mark and his great family, who have exemplified true servant-leadership and fostered a positive relationship between the Army and the Hawaii community,” Gen. Robert Brown, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, said during the presentation of the award to Takai’s wife, Sami.

The award was announced on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks in celebration of the Army’s 242nd birthday.

