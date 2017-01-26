Kiowa Warriors pass torch to Apache attack helicopters in South Korea
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 26, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea — The Vietnam-era Kiowa Warriors have conducted their last exercises before being retired and replaced by Apache attack helicopters on the Korean peninsula.
The OH-58 Kiowas performed maneuvers Wednesday at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, attacking stationary targets in a joint exercise with the AH-64 Apaches and M1A2 Abrams tanks.
“During the exercise, OH-Kiowa helicopters performed a symbolic passing of the torch mid-air,” said the 2nd Infantry Division’s public affairs office.
The Kiowa, a single-engine, single-rotor helicopter, made its debut in 1966 and was deployed during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and in South Korea.
The Army decided to retire it as part of its modernization process.
The Apaches move in as Seoul and Washington face a growing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.
The peninsula has been divided by the world’s most fortified border since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.
news@stripes.com
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
China notes progress in ties under Obama
US, Japan finalize agreement narrowing SOFA for contractors
US sending 24 Apache helicopters to South Korea
Kennedy: Serving as ambassador to Japan ‘greatest privilege of my life’
Behind the Hill’s swift reforms of military compensation
'Angry piece of flesh': Amputee's right leg plays key part in VA malpractice suit