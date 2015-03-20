Kim Jong Un visits factory that produced tires for missile truck
By KIM TONG-HYUNG | Associated Press | Published: December 2, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked workers during a visit to a factory that built the tires for a huge vehicle used to transport a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was test-launched this week, the country's media reported Sunday.
The launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM in violation of international sanctions was celebrated Friday with a massive public rally and fireworks in capital Pyongyang.
At the tire factory, Kim complimented workers for manufacturing the large-size tires for the 9-axle missile truck without relying on imported equipment and called for efforts to raise production to "satisfy the daily-increasing needs in developing the country's economy and beefing up national defense capabilities," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
Kim in September tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to make the tires for the "great event in November," the agency reported.
South Korea's military believes that the latest missile, which flew 950 kilometers (600 miles) before splashing down in waters near Japan, is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles), which would put Washington within reach.
In this undated photo provided on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a local tire factory in Chagang Province, North Korea. Kim thanked workers at a factory that built the tires for a huge vehicle used to transport a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was test-launched this week. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.
KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/KOREA NEWS SERVICE VIA AP
