Kim Jong Un's half-brother killed in Malaysia, report says

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s older half-brother has been killed in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported Tuesday citing a government source.

Yonhap News Agency said Kim Jong Nam was assassinated on Monday, but it did not provide more details. There was no official confirmation of the report.

The reported death came days before the communist state celebrate’s the birthday of the pair’s late father Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Nam was long considered the heir apparent but was believed to have fallen out of favor with his father after he was caught in 2001 trying to enter Japan on a false passport.

That set the stage for Kim Jong Un to take power after his father died of a heart attack in 2011.

The Kim family dynasty has ruled the country since it was established in 1948.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel

