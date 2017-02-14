Kim Jong Un's half-brother killed in Malaysia, report says
By KIM GAMEL | STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 14, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s older half-brother has been killed in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported Tuesday citing a government source.
Yonhap News Agency said Kim Jong Nam was assassinated on Monday, but it did not provide more details. There was no official confirmation of the report.
The reported death came days before the communist state celebrate’s the birthday of the pair’s late father Kim Jong Il.
Kim Jong Nam was long considered the heir apparent but was believed to have fallen out of favor with his father after he was caught in 2001 trying to enter Japan on a false passport.
That set the stage for Kim Jong Un to take power after his father died of a heart attack in 2011.
The Kim family dynasty has ruled the country since it was established in 1948.
gamel.kim@stripes.com
Twitter: @kimgamel
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
2 US soldiers wounded in Afghanistan clash that may have killed civilians
Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria
21 killed in blast outside Afghan Supreme Court
Navy investigating unit's display of Trump flag
Guantanamo detainee tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault
As Michael Flynn falls under growing pressure over Russia contacts, Trump remains silent