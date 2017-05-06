Kadena airman dies after fall

Aha Falls as seen in northern Okinawa in August 2011. The Air Force announced on Saturday, May 6, 2017, that a female airman assigned to Kadena Air Base's 18th Munitions Squadron fell and died at the falls.

KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa — An airman assigned to the 18th Munitions Squadron at Kadena Air Base died Saturday after falling from Aha Falls, a popular spot for hiking and cliff jumping.

The airman was identified as a 19-year-old female, Nago police told the Yomiuri Shimbun. The airman’s name is being withheld until the family is notified, according to an 18th Wing statement.

Local divers, who witnessed the fall, called for help and began searching for the airman until the 18th Wing’s 33rd and 31st Rescue Squadrons responded to the scene at about 5 p.m., according to the statement.

The airman was found about 30 minutes later and brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m., according to the 18th Wing statement.

Nago police said the airman was with several others and likely drowned by accident, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.