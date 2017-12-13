Quantcast

Joint Typhoon Warning Center issues TCFA on developing system southeast of Manila

Model guidance depicts the system crossing the Philippines’ central islands over the next few days, with land interaction hindering the system’s development. It could become a strong tropical storm, with heavy rain associated with the system.

JOINT TYPHOON WARNING CENTER

By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 13, 2017

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Philippines time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a system, called 96W Invest, developing east-southeast of Manila.

Model guidance depicts the system crossing the Philippines’ central islands over the next few days, with land interaction hindering the system’s development. It could become a strong tropical storm, with heavy rain associated with the system.

Japan Meteorological Agency has already categorized the storm as a tropical depression and has named it Kai-Tak, the name of the former international airport in Hong Kong.

The Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA also has 96W as a tropical depression and has named it Urduja. No tropical storm warning signals have been issued there yet.
 

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news