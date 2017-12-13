Joint Typhoon Warning Center issues TCFA on developing system southeast of Manila
By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 13, 2017
1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Philippines time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a system, called 96W Invest, developing east-southeast of Manila.
Model guidance depicts the system crossing the Philippines’ central islands over the next few days, with land interaction hindering the system’s development. It could become a strong tropical storm, with heavy rain associated with the system.
Japan Meteorological Agency has already categorized the storm as a tropical depression and has named it Kai-Tak, the name of the former international airport in Hong Kong.
The Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA also has 96W as a tropical depression and has named it Urduja. No tropical storm warning signals have been issued there yet.
