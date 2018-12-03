Japanese woman indicted in stabbing death of US airman in Tokyo

TOKYO — Japanese authorities have indicted a 27-year-old Japanese woman accused of stabbing and killing a Yokota airman, prosecutors said in a statement last week.

Aria Saito, a Tokyo resident, was charged Friday with murder and violation of the Swords and Firearms Control Law, the statement said.

The office worker is accused of stabbing Master Sgt. Nicholas Vollweiler, 35, who was pronounced dead at a hospital Nov. 9.

Prosecutors said Saito stabbed the right side of Vollweiler’s neck with an 8-inch knife held in her left hand with an intention of killing him.

The incident happened in the living room of his off-base home in Tachikawa near Yokota’s east gate just before 8 p.m., according to the statement.

Vollweiler died from hemorrhagic shock and suffocation from blood, according to prosecutors.

Saito is charged with illegal possession of the knife used in the stabbing as well as another 6.5-inch knife without a professional or justifiable reason, the statement said.

A trial date has not been set. Officials with the Tokyo District Court in Tachikawa would not confirm Tuesday whether Saito was still in custody or had been released on bond.

Vollweiler’s duty assignments included Japan, Korea, Italy, Hawaii and New Jersey. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

At Yokota, he served as the Security Forces Squadron’s chief of standards and evaluation.

kusumoto.hana@stripes.com

Twitter: @HanaKusumoto