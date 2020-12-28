Japan's PM seeks to enforce virus measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Suga says he plans to submit legislation that will make coronavirus measures legally binding for businesses, punish violators and include economic compensation as his government struggles to slow the ongoing upsurge.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he plans to submit legislation that will make coronavirus measures legally binding for businesses, punish violators and include economic compensation as his government struggles to slow the ongoing upsurge.

Japan had a state of emergency in April and May with non-binding requests for people to stay home and businesses to close, but people have become complacent about the pandemic and store owners are less cooperative due to the economic impact.

Suga said experts are discussing legislation to make coronavirus measures more effectively enforced and hope to submit the bill for parliamentary approval "as soon as possible" next year.

Suga also reiterated his request for the public to have "quiet" year-end and New Year holidays and stick to mask-wearing and hand-washing amid concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus that has spread in Britain and was detected at airports and in Tokyo last week.

Japan is barring entry of all non-resident foreign nationals as a precaution against a new and potentially more contagious variant, from Monday through Jan. 31.

Suga's government has been unable to slow the ongoing upsurge of the infections despite his requests for basic preventive measures.

His government has been criticized for delaying measures for weeks due to apparent reluctance to hurt the pandemic-hit economy, with recent media surveys showing about a 30-point decline in his support ratings since he took office in September.

Japan has 220,236 cases, with 3,252 deaths as of Sunday, the health ministry said.