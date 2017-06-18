Japan's leader sends sympathy message to Trump
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 18, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent a sympathy message to President Donald Trump over the fatal collision involving the USS Fitzgerald.
Seven U.S. sailors went missing after the Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship early Saturday off Japan's coast. Several of their bodies were found inside the ship's flooded compartment Sunday.
Abe said in his message to Trump on Sunday, "We are struck by deep sorrow," expressing condolences and sympathy "straight from my heart" to the victims and the injured.
Abe wrote, "I express my heartfelt solidarity to America at this difficult time," praising U.S. servicemen in Japan under the allies' bilateral security pact.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bill Cosby faces 2nd sex assault trial after jury deadlocks
Death toll from Kabul blast tops 150
NCIS, Norfolk police search for missing USS Wasp sailor
3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghan commando attack
Why child abuse in military families may be going unreported
Defense chief ‘shocked’ by poor state of US combat readiness