Japan rubber-mask makers happy to face a Trump presidency
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 17, 2016
SAITAMA, Japan — While much of the world anxiously awaits what happens under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, one factory manager in Japan is all smiles.
Ogawa Studio, the only manufacturer of rubber masks in Japan, is working feverishly to catch up with a flood of orders for Trump masks since his election victory last week.
The 23 workers at the plant in Saitama, a city in Tokyo's northern suburbs, are trying to produce 350 likenesses of Trump a day, up from 45 before the U.S. election, factory executive manager Takahiro Yagihara said Tuesday.
The factory also produces masks of unsuccessful Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and other Japanese and international politicians and celebrities.
The masks emphasize Trump's characteristic hair and facial expression. They are first spray-painted to add natural tan to the skin and yellowing to the hair. Then an employee hand-paints details such as blue eyes for a life-like resemblance.
Yagihara said most customers wear the masks for year-end parties and other social gatherings. They cost 2,400 yen ($22) each and are available in Japan at toy and retail stores and on internet shopping sites.
A worker prepare to color rubber masks depicting President-elect Donald Trump at Ogawa Studio in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The masks emphasize Trump’s characteristic hair and facial expression. They are first spray painted to add natural tan to the skin and yellowing to the hair. Then an employee hand paints details such as blue eyes for a life-like resemblance.
Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
As Afghan war escalates, security fears grow in peaceful valley
Looking for sea cucumbers, diver may have found long-lost nuclear bomb
Operation in which US soldiers killed was response to planned Taliban offensive
Veterans Day, Memorial Day ... What’s the difference?
Taunted and abused, Afghan refugees leave Pakistan
US forces may have committed war crimes, ICC prosecutors say