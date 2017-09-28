Japan PM Abe dissolves lower house, calls snap election
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2017
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for a snap election that is expected to be held Oct. 22.
The speaker of the house, Tadamori Oshima, read the statement of dissolution.
Abe is widely seen as trying to reconsolidate his grip on power within the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party, so he can extend the term of his premiership next year. The dissolution of the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament comes more than a year before required by law.
The ruling party, though, faces a growing challenge from a new party launched by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike this week. The Party of Hope has energized some voters, and is gaining renegade lawmakers from the main opposition party.
