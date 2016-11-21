Japan lifts tsunami warning after powerful earthquake off Fukushima Prefecture

Japan lifted a tsunami warning for its northeastern coast nearly four hours after a strong temblor struck Tuesday morning off Fukushima Prefecture, the same region hit hardest by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and nuclear disaster.

The preliminary 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck offshore at 6 a.m., about 150 miles north of Tokyo, leaving buildings swaying throughout the capital.

A tsunami advisory for waves up to three feet remains in effect for much of Japan’s Pacific coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The JMA had posted warnings for tsunami waves of up to about 10 feet by 8 a.m. in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures. The agency warned that it could take several hours before the tsunamis crest to their highest levels.

Multiple tsunami waves came ashore, with a 4.6-foot wave at Sendai Bay the largest recorded, the JMA said.

Residents at U.S. military bases surrounding Tokyo felt the trembling, but no damages or injuries had been reported as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

At Misawa Air Base in the northeastern part of Honshu, the 35th Operations Support Squadron issued an advisory for a potential tsunami of less than three feet.

No tsunami warnings were issued in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures, home of most U.S. bases on the Japanese main islands.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. reported that a spent fuel pool’s cooling system at the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant went offline for about 90 minutes after the earthquake. The temperature remained at about 84 degrees and presented no safety threat before being restarted, TEPCO officials said.

The Daini plant has been offline since 2011, after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that led to meltdowns at the nearby Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant.

This story will be updated.

Stars and Stripes reporter Hana Kusumoto contributed to this report.

