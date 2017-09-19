Quantcast

Japan deploys missile interceptor near recent flight path

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 19, 2017

TOKYO — Japan is moving a mobile missile-defense system on the northern island of Hokkaido to a base near recent North Korean missile flyover routes.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Tuesday that a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor unit is being deployed at the Hakodate base on southern Hokkaido.

The relocation comes days after a North Korean missile was test-fired last week that flew over southern Hokkaido and landing in the Pacific off the island's east coast — a second flyover in less than a month. The PAC-3 was brought from another base on Hokkaido.

Four others of Japan's 34 PAC-3 units, largely used to defend the capital region, have been relocated to southwestern Japan recently after Pyongyang warned of sending missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam.
 

First Air Defense Missile Group personnel demonstrate a PAC3 launcher at Iruma Air Base, Japan, Friday, June 9, 2017.
SETH ROBSON/STARS AND STRIPES

