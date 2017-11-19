Japan-based servicemembers hit with alcohol ban after fatal crash on Okinawa

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — The U.S. military has ordered servicemembers in Japan not to buy or consume alcohol until further notice following a fatal vehicle accident involving a Marine on Okinawa.

U.S. Forces Japan commander Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez ordered the ban after a vehicle driven by the Marine struck a minitruck at 5.30 a.m. Sunday, killing a 61-year-old Japanese man, said USFJ spokesman Capt. Tyler Hopkins.

The ban, which applies on and off base, came into effect Sunday evening and will remain in place until further notice, Hopkins said.

“Commanders across Japan will immediately lead mandatory training to address responsible alcohol use, risk management and acceptable behavior,” a USFJ statement said. All military members and U.S. government civilians in Japan are required to attend.

“The vast majority of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and civilians in Japan serve honorably and make great contributions to the defense of Japan,” the statement added. “When our service members fail to live up to the high standards we set for them, it damages the bonds between bases and local communities and makes it harder for us to accomplish our mission. We are committed to being good neighbors with our host communities and we are thankful for the support we receive from them every day.”

All servicemembers on Okinawa are under “Tier 3 Liberty Status” until further notice, said a message issued late Sunday evening by II Marine Expeditionary Force.

“Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen must return to quarters and cease consuming alcohol effective immediately,” the message said. “Off base liberty is NOT permitted in Okinawa. Authorized leave is to be conducted outside Okinawa.”

The Marine involved in Sunday’s accident was “slightly injured” in the 5:30 a.m. JST crash at a Naha intersection, Okinawa policeman Kazuhiko Miyagi told The Associated Press.

The victim was making a turn when his vehicle was hit by the servicemember’s truck, which was coming in the opposite direction, Japanese media reports said. Witness accounts say the Japanese driver had the right of way, and that the Marine may have gone through a red light.

Miyagi told AP that a breath test indicated the servicemember had a blood-alcohol level that was three times Japan’s legal limit of 0.03 percent.

This story will be updated.

robson.seth@stripes.com

Twitter: @SethRobson1

