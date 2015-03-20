Jailed South Korean leader draws small but growing protests
By KIM TONG-HYUNG | Associated Press | Published: August 28, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea — A small but growing army of often elderly men and women regularly swing South Korean banners and scream outrage at the jailing of a woman they consider their spiritual mother: disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
Pro-Park demonstrations remain tiny relative to earlier protests in which millions demanded her removal from office for South Korea's biggest corruption scandal in decades. Her supporters refuse to accept the possibility that Park may not be the selfless daughter of South Korea she has always portrayed herself to be.
Thousands of her supporters marched in Seoul this weekend, demanding Park's release and urging a "dying" South Korea to "wake up."
The intensity of the protests may rise soon. Park could receive a lengthy prison term in a trial expected to reach a verdict in mid-October.
In this Aug. 26, 2017 photo, a photo of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen with letters reading "Innocence, Release" on a supporter's head band during a rally to call for her release in Seoul, South Korea. A small but growing army of often elderly men and women regularly swing South Korean banners and scream outrage at the jailing of a woman they consider their spiritual mother: disgraced former President Park Geun-hye. Pro-Park demonstrations remain tiny relative to earlier protests in which millions demanded her removal from office. Her supporters refuse to accept the possibility that Park may not be the selfless daughter of South Korea she has always portrayed herself to be.
LEE JIN-MAN/AP PHOTO
