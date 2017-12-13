Quantcast

Invest 96W # 2: Signal 1 raised for Eastern Samar

Model guidance depicts the system crossing the Philippines’ central islands over the next few days, with land interaction hindering the system’s development. It could become a strong tropical storm, with heavy rain associated with the system.

JOINT TYPHOON WARNING CENTER

By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 13, 2017

7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Philippines time: Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 has been raised for Eastern Samar, the eastern edges of the country’s central islands, by the Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA. https://www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/index.php/tropical-cyclones/weather-bulletins Heavy rain remains forecast for the central sections of the country.

