Indonesia arrests militants in Myanmar Embassy plot

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesia's anti-terror squad has arrested two militants who allegedly planned to attack prominent places in the country's capital, including the Myanmar Embassy.

National police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said Sunday that an interrogation of suspected bomb maker Rio Priatna Wibawa, who was arrested this past week, led authorities to the men.

Amar said Bahrain Agam was arrested in northern Aceh late Saturday and Saiful Bahri was captured in Banten province on Sunday.

Police said Saturday that Wibawa had sufficient explosives to make bombs three times more powerful than those used in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people.

Amar said the men told authorities they wanted to retaliate against Myanmar for recent attacks on Rohingya Muslims.

They also planned to attack Indonesia's parliament, police headquarters and television stations.