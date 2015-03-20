India and Pakistan exchange fire in Kashmir, 4 dead

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Indian and Pakistani troops once again traded fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Tuesday, killing three civilians and wounding four others on the Pakistani side, and killing one Indian soldier, officials said.

Chaudhary Muhammad Altaf, a local administrator in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, said that Indian troops fired shells and mortars in frontier villages. He said one shell hit a house, killing a woman, her daughter and wounding another person who died on the way to a hospital.

He said four civilians were wounded in other villages along the Line of Control.

On Monday, Indian fire killed three civilians and wounded six other in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

Indian army spokesman Col. Nitin Joshi said one soldier was killed by Pakistani fire in what he described as a violation of a 2003 cease-fire between the two countries. Joshi said Indian troops responded "befittingly."

Kashmir is split between Pakistani and Indian control and claimed in its entirety by the two nuclear-armed rivals, which have traded blame for a recent escalation in cross-boundary attacks.

