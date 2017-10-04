In Japan, evacuation drills held at concerts

Facilities around the country are organizing concerts that include evacuation drills, which give the venues' staff opportunities to improve their preparedness for disasters, including massive quakes like the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Some of the facility operators have asked specialized organizations for advice after the drills, to improve staff members' ability to respond appropriately during emergencies.

One such facility is the New National Theatre, Tokyo, in Shibuya Ward.

It held an opera concert at its Opera House venue, and the audience participated in an evacuation drill as part of the event. They were allowed to attend the concert for free, and when the drill started during the performance, the concert was suspended and they were asked to temporarily evacuate. People applied in advance and about 1,200 took part.

For the drill, an announcement was made that an earthquake with its focus in Tokyo Bay had taken place and caused a fire in the opera house's backstage area. Holding panels that read "Stay calm, please," theater employees first instructed the audience to remain seated and wait, and then guided them outside the hall using small lights.

Participating in the drill, Kunihiko Goto - a 72-year-old executive who lives in Suginami Ward, Tokyo - said: "I was in a theater when the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred and I was uneasy. Being allowed to participate in this kind of drill makes me feel secure."

This was the second such event for the Tokyo theater, which organized its first concert of this kind in 2014. With cooperation from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology based in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, the theater videotaped how the audience was evacuated. Checking the footage, the theater confirmed that there were a few problems with the drill, including the distribution of personnel and places where the flow of evacuees tended to be delayed.

Kazuto Sato, 44, who is in charge of drills at the theater, said the September concert helped them figure out "problems we had never expected and areas to improve in. We want to have [similar events] not only in the opera house but also in our midsize and small theaters [in this building]."

The first concert of this kind was organized by the Art Tower Mito in Mito in August 2011, a move based on lessons learned from that year's earthquake. It has since expanded nationwide.

The Mito facility had to temporarily close after it was damaged in the quake. When it resumed operations, the operator thought it was necessary for visitors to learn how to evacuate smoothly in case of emergency, and organized the 2011 concert.

In September this year, similar concerts were organized in locations including Tachikawa, western Tokyo, and Oshu, Iwate Prefecture.

Waseda University Prof. Tomonori Sano, who specializes in architectural disaster prevention, said this type of event "can increase the facilities' and users' awareness of disasters and evacuation. It's important to repeatedly conduct [evacuation] drills, while improving related issues."