Honolulu police investigating death of toddler at Schofield Barracks

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who reportedly had boiling water poured on her in August while staying on base with her Schofield Barracks father, relatives of the girl and officials said.

Ocean Wright was sent to Hawaii for the summer for visitation with her father, the girl’s mother, Sassidy Curry, who lives in Las Vegas, said on a GoFundMe page.

On the evening of Aug. 18 a 911 call came in requesting medical assistance at the on-base home of the Schofield Barracks Sgt. Christian Whiting, 25th Infantry Division spokesman Lt. Col. Curt Kellogg said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, which responded, said the 2-year-old had second-degree burns to the right side of her face, forehead, neck, arms and leg.

“Medical first responders made the determination that the child needed further care and needed to be taken to the hospital” and was transported to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Kellogg said.

Miracle Watson, a cousin of Curry’s said on her Facebook page that the child was “burnt with boiling hot water and only God knows what else. She is really a sweetheart. There’s nothing in the world she could [have] done to be treated this way.”

An official said the father, who reported he was out while his girlfriend was at home, appeared to be genuinely upset with what happened to his daughter. According to family's claims on the GoFundMe page, the girlfriend deliberately caused harm to the child.

“When I received the devastating phone call I rushed on a plane to Hawaii from Las Vegas, not knowing where or how I was going [to] care for myself and arrived at the hospital to see my child unrecognizable,” Curry said on the GoFundMe page. “[I] ask myself over and over what kind of person would do this to an innocent and harmless baby?”

At the time of the posting on Sept. 6, Curry said her daughter was in surgery to have skin grafts. But the child died on Sept. 25, according to reports.

A doctor at Kapiolani “said it looks like the child had water poured on her and her arm went up to defend herself,” Curry said in a video clip on Hawaii News Now. “I only can imagine the screams that she had from the pains that she felt.”

She added that she “watched my baby on life support for 23 days. I watched her suffer for five weeks.”

Honolulu police spokesman Michelle Yu said when the case was initiated, it was investigated as a possible first degree assault, but after the girl died, it was reclassified as an unattended death until the autopsy report is finished. Yu said there have been no arrests.

Asked why HPD has the lead in the case and not the Army, Kellogg said “we are certainly working with them (HPD). We routinely work with them, and our military law enforcement is in this case. However, in cases that involve dependents and civilians, HPD routinely takes the lead on those particular issues.”

Kellogg said the state’s Child Welfare Services was notified of the girl’s injuries the same night the 911 call came in.

Curry’s GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/oceans-medical-fundtravel.

