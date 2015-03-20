'He possessed no redeeming qualities,' says Navy vet's scathing obit

An obituary that ripped into the bad habits of a Galveston man who died last month says he'd "be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend."

Leslie Ray Charping was born Nov. 20, 1942, and died Jan. 30, 2017, "which was 29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved," the obituary said, according to KPRC-TV.

It goes on to refer to those who survive Charping as "victims" of his wrath.

"At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive," the obit said. "Leslie enlisted to serve in the Navy, but not so much in a brave and patriotic way but more as part of a plea deal to escape sentencing on criminal charges."

The family wrote that he squandered their savings and that abusing them was one of his hobbies.

"Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides [quick-witted] sarcasm which was amusing during his sober days," the obit said. "...Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all."

His daughter said in a statement to KTRK that she'd written Charping's obit because her father had always hated liars.

"I apologize to anyone that my father hurt, and I felt it would have been offensive to portray him as anything other than who he was," she said. "This obituary was intended to help bring closure because not talking about domestic violence doesn't make it go away!"

She said those who simply don't understand obviously have good parents, which they should treasure.

"For those being cruel," she said. "Please remember that you now resemble my father and I would be more than happy to pen your obituary as well."

———

©2017 The Dallas Morning News

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.