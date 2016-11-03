Hawaii soldier dies during Lightning Forge exercise

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – A soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division died Thursday morning from injuries sustained during training on the island of Oahu, according to an Army statement.

The soldier’s name is not being released until the family is notified.

The death is under investigation.

A spokesman for the 25th ID said no further information about the circumstances of the fatality was available.

The 25th ID is currently involved in the Lightning Forge exercise, which is slated to end on Sunday.

Soldiers in the large-scale training exercise are using blank ammunition and explosive simulators during daytime and nighttime training on the island’s East Range, Dillingham Army Airfield and Kahuku Training Area, according to an Army announcement issued earlier this week.

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

