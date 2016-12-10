Quantcast

Guam war reparations waiting on president's signature

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 10, 2016

HAGATNA, Guam — Legislation that includes reparations for Guam residents who experienced atrocities during World War II is waiting on President Barack Obama's signature.

The Pacific Daily News reported the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act that passed in Washington, D.C., on Thursday includes reparations for rape, forced labor and other harmful acts by Japanese occupiers.

U.S. military members and federal employees in Guam pay income taxes that go to the territory. Any funds beyond $70 million annually would pay reparations.

The office of Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo said the plan is to work with Gov. Eddie Calvo to request appropriations from the Trump Administration.

Bordallo said she will also collaborate with Sen. Frank Blas Jr. and the Guam War Survivors Memorial Foundation to find ways to prepare residents for the process.
 

First assault waves of Marines take cover prior to moving inland on Guam in 1944. Legislation that passed Congress on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, and that includes reparations for Guam residents who experienced atrocities during World War II, is waiting on President Barack Obama's signature.
U.S. Navy

