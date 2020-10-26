Guam records its 72nd coronavirus death as Defense Department schools reopen on the island

Local military leaders participate in a COVID-19 tabletop exercise with Department of Defense Education Activity at William C. McCool Elementary and Middle School, Oct. 1, 2020.

Guam announced Monday it had lost its 72nd coronavirus patient — a man in his late 20s — the same day students enrolled in the island’s Defense Department schools resumed in-person learning.

The U.S. territory’s pandemic death toll reached into the 70s early Saturday when a 55-year-old man died after being hospitalized since Oct. 10, according to the Guam governor’s office. That evening, the office announced that the 71st patient had died. The 67-year-old man tested positive upon admission to a hospital that day.

The 72nd death happened Sunday evening, the governor’s office said in a statement Monday afternoon. The 28-year-old man had been hospitalized with the virus since Oct. 25. “This young man was too young – far too young,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the statement. “We cannot forget that none of us are immune from this virus. It has taken so much from us already, and it will continue to take if we do not remain vigilant.”

As of Monday afternoon, the island had recorded a pandemic total of 4,216 coronavirus infections, with 1,642 active cases. At least 285 of the total infections have been U.S. service members.

Also on Monday, Department of Defense Education Activity schools on Guam became the last in the Pacific to resume classroom sessions. The island’s military installations — Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base — recently lowered the risk level for coronavirus transmission to moderate, a requisite by DODEA for permitting students to return to in-person learning.

Virus mitigation strategies being implemented, a DODEA statement said, include wearing masks, social distancing, physical barriers in cafeterias, and classrooms and cleaning and sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces.

