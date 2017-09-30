Guam governor asks Defense Department to stop construction

A Virginia-based company has been awarded a $17.9 million contract to build a waterfront headquarters building at Naval Base Guam as part of plans to relocate Marines from Okinawa.

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo has called for the U.S. Department of Defense to halt military construction projects on the island until the shortage of foreign labor is remedied.

The Pacific Daily News reported on Friday that federal immigration officials have denied most of the requests by Guam businesses to use temporary foreign labor under the H-2B visa program.

A few years ago, the U.S. territory had a foreign workforce of more than 1,000 people. As the number dropped to less than 100, businesses on the island filed a lawsuit over the denials last year.

Calvo says the visa denials are hurting the island's economy, and the issue is risking the security of both Guam and the country. He is asking the Defense Department to reassess military buildup guidelines.

