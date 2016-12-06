Guam federal judge to continue seeking renomination
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 6, 2016
HAGATNA, Guam — Guam officials say they will again try for renomination of the territory's chief federal judge after President-elect Donald Trump is in the White House.
The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hdGils) that time is running out for the Senate Judiciary Committee to act on the renomination of U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. Del. Madeleine Bordallo said Monday that she will pursue the reappointment after Trump is sworn in next month.
Federal judges in U.S. territories only serve 10-year terms, while other federal judges are appointed for life.
President Barack Obama nominated Tydingco-Gatewood for a second term this May. She was originally nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed in 2006.
Tydingco-Gatewood has completed an FBI background check and a health check, but she is waiting on action by the Senate.
