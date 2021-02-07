Guam announces its first coronavirus death in two weeks as vaccinations top 35,000 doses

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 12, 2021.

An 18-year-old woman became Guam’s 130th COVID-19-related fatality on Sunday, the island’s first death from the coronavirus respiratory disease in nearly two weeks.

The woman tested positive after arriving at Guam Memorial Hospital’s emergency room on Sunday, according to the island’s Joint Information Center, and had no previously known medical problems.

The U.S. territory’s 129th death happened on Jan. 25 – a 50-year-old man who’d been hospitalized with COVID-19 since just before Christmas – the government said at the time.

New of Sunday’s death came the same day the Joint Information Center announced it had administered 35,337 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to date.

More than 8,700 people have received both doses, a statement said. Guam’s population is about 167,000.

Naval Base Guam started inoculating its frontline personnel on Jan. 4, and Andersen Air Force Base began doing so about a week later.

Since the pandemic began, the island has recorded 7,649 coronavirus cases, 103 of which were active as of Sunday, according to the information center. Three of the active cases are in intensive care and two are on ventilators.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her condolences in a statement announcing Sunday’s death.

“To the people of Guam, our mourning must come with action,” she said. “We cannot forget the necessary precautions we need to take to keep this island safe.”

