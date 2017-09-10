Quantcast

Germany's Merkel points to Iran talks as model for NKorea

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives on the podium during an event of two newspapers in Stuttgart, southern Germany.

CHRISTOPH SCHMIDT/DPA VIA AP

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 10, 2017

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pointing to the negotiations that led to Iran curtailing its nuclear program as a possible model for tackling the crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Merkel stressed in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper published Sunday that a diplomatic solution is the only viable way to resolve the crisis. She added, "If our participation in talks is wanted, I will say yes immediately."

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany conducted long-running talks with Iran that led to a 2015 deal for international sanctions to be lifted in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

Merkel said: "I could also imagine such a format to settle the North Korea conflict."

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news