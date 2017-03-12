Quantcast

Fort Carson soldiers suffer minor injuries in Stryker crash

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 12, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three soldiers suffered minor injuries when the Stryker armored personnel carrier they were in rolled over at Fort Carson.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the crash happened Sunday morning at a training area on the post. One of the three injured soldiers has already been released from a hospital.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news