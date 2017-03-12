Fort Carson soldiers suffer minor injuries in Stryker crash
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 12, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three soldiers suffered minor injuries when the Stryker armored personnel carrier they were in rolled over at Fort Carson.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the crash happened Sunday morning at a training area on the post. One of the three injured soldiers has already been released from a hospital.
Officials have not said what caused the crash.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Federal workers fear layoffs inevitable
Pentagon: US troops move closer to Manbij, Syria, to remind other forces that the fight is with Islamic State
Islamic State threatens more attacks in Afghanistan as US hits militants in eastern province
Official: Yemen raid yields data on al-Qaida explosives
US general: Russian warplanes accidentally bombed US-backed rebels in Syria
William Murphy, Stars and Stripes chief financial officer, dies at 56