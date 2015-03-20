Former US envoy on N. Korea becomes ambassador to Philippines

Secretary of State John Kerry administers the oath of office to Sung Kim, joined by his wife Jae, center, as U.S. Ambassador to Philippines, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State John Kerry has expressed confidence in the troubled U.S. relationship with the Philippines as he swore in a new U.S. ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation.

Kerry administered the oath of office Thursday to Sung Kim, formerly the chief U.S. envoy for North Korea policy.

Kim takes up the new position in turbulent times. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who took office in June after winning a presidential election, has been antagonistic to Washington over human rights criticisms.

Duterte has forged closer ties with China - a blow to the Obama administration effort to forge deeper ties with Asia.

Kerry said that democratic elections bring change and "we must have the wisdom" to adjust, but added that the logic of a close U.S.-Philippine alliance remains "compelling."

