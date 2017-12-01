Former US base worker gets life with hard labor for slaying that rocked Japan

Kenneth Franklin Gadson was given life in prison for the slaying of 20-year-old Okinawan office worker Rina Shimabukuro, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

NAHA CITY, Okinawa — The former U.S. base worker accused of raping and killing a 20-year-old Okinawan woman last year was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor after being convicted of her murder Friday at Naha District Court.

A panel of three judges and six jurors found Kenneth Franklin Gadson, 33, guilty of murder, rape resulting in death and the illegal disposal of a body in the slaying of Uruma office worker Rina Shimabukuro. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars at Yokosuka Prison in Kurihama, barring a successful appeal.

“The life of the victim — who had just celebrated her adulthood — was suddenly taken and her body was abandoned in the bushes,” chief judge Toshihiro Shibata said when reading the verdict.

“Her body was not found until it was reduced to bone; her sorrow is immeasurable … even giving consideration to the fact that the body was found by the concession of the defendant and he had no previous criminal record, there is no reason to find a lighter sentence than life imprisonment,” he added.

During Gadson’s three-day trial last month, the former Marine pleaded guilty to rape resulting in death and the illegal disposal of a body; however, he disputed the murder charge, saying he had “no plans to kill” Shimabukuro.

Gadson — a former civilian employee at a Kadena Air Base cable and internet provider who went by his Japanese wife’s surname of Shinzato — arrived for the verdict as he had for each day of his trial, wearing the prisoner’s garb of a white T-shirt, blue pants and black plastic sandals. He wasn’t given a chance to speak Friday and sat expressionless for most of the proceedings. He stared off into space, and at one point placed his chin in his left hand.

Panel members concluded that while Gadson may not have intended to kill Shimabukuro when he attacked her, that quickly changed after he struck her from behind and she screamed and fought back. They agreed with the prosecution that his attempts to silence her — choking her with two hands and stabbing her in the neck — were signs that he intended to end Shimabukuro’s life.

“The defendant hit the victim with full force on the head. He further strangled her and stabbed her on the back of the neck with a knife,” Shibata said. “Had the defendant had the respect and caring thoughts for another person’s life, he could have stopped assaulting her … the defendant attempted to rape a total stranger and then murdered her.”

Shimabukuro’s mother burst into tears as Gadson was led from the courtroom after the hearing, her eyes red and swollen. The family did not comment afterward.

Gadson has 14 days to appeal his conviction and sentencing, said his attorney, Toshimitsu Takaesu, after the hearing. He said he would meet with Gadson Tuesday to discuss his intentions.

“I’m sure my client is disappointed,” Takaesu said.

Gadson was also sentenced to hard labor, which means he will be forced to work to earn his keep, according to Japan’s Ministry of Justice website. He could get a job doing self-supporting work like laundry, cleaning or cooking, or metal working, sewing, or making tires or auto parts, for example.

These positions are paid and generally seen as a way to teach inmates a skill and to rehabilitate them to prepare them for release back into society, the website said. However, barring a successful appeal, Gadson won’t be released.

Shimabukuro disappeared after going out for a walk at about 8 p.m. on April 28, 2016. Police immediately suspected she had been the victim of a crime or had suffered an accident, because she left behind her car and wallet. Her phone’s GPS indicated she was last in an industrial area near her home in Uruma’s Suzaki district.

Police spotted a red SUV owned by Gadson while checking vehicles captured by security camera footage in the area.

Police say he admitted to strangling Shimabukuro and led officers to her body. Takaesu argued that his client was under the influence of sleeping pills at the time of the confession due to a suicide attempt.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Gadson had admitted striking the victim with some sort of hard object, that he had choked her with two hands, and that he stabbed her during the initial assault — all signs that he intended to end Shimabukuro’s life.

Shimabukuro’s parents called for the death penalty, though it is rarely applied in Japan for a single homicide.

Gadson attempted to show remorse during closing arguments last week. “I’m not a bad person, and I didn’t mean for any of this to happen,” he said.

The brutal slaying rocked Japan and triggered massive anti-American protests on an island where about half of the 50,000 U.S. troops in Japan are based. Then-President Barack Obama was forced to apologize for the crime during his historic visit to Hiroshima in May 2016, following a strong rebuke from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Stars and Stripes reporter Hana Kusumoto and freelance reporter Chiyomi Sumida contributed to this report.

