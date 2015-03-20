Former Marine and three others arrested in Thailand for kidnapping plot

(Tribune News Service) — A former U.S. Marine is among those arrested for a kidnapping scheme in Thailand that was hatched over some shoddy rubber gloves.

Louis William Ziskin, 52, and three accomplices allegedly abducted a Taiwanese businessman from a restaurant in Bangkok on March 28.

Wen Yu Chung, 60, had allegedly sold Ziskin and his associates $2.95 million of rubber gloves which were apparently not well made.

Ziskin, along with Jeremy Hughes Manchester, 41, another American, Kritsnaporn Thapthawee, 59, a Thai police officer, and Prasit Narit, 28, demanded Chung pay them back before they would free him.

Chung’s family refused to pay the ransom and instead started working with police. The conspirators eventually set him free outside a Thai hospital ahead of their own arrest over the weekend.

The Bangkok police said the four men were released on roughly $10,000 bail and will need to wear electronic monitoring devices to prevent them from fleeing the country. The police added that four other potential conspirators remain at large but are in hiding, including an Israeli detective named Michael Greenberg who was allegedly hired by Ziskin to plan the abduction.

Ziskin, Manchester, Thapthawee and Narit were hit with a number of charges, including racketeering, extortion and abduction for ransom.

