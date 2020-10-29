First phase of a new, $34 million air freight terminal opens at Osan Air Base in South Korea

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — A new, $34 million air freight terminal opened this week at Osan, part of a two-phase project to update aged and inadequate base facilities.

The warehouse complex will handle cargo for the Defense Department and other service branches. Its design allows for maximum efficiency and future expansion, as well, said 731st Air Mobility Squadron commander Lt. Col. Ryan Murray during the opening ceremony Monday.

“The terminal has upgraded freight storage space with larger refrigerators, freezers, a security cage, as well as a covered outside storage to accommodate around 80 pallet positions,” he said. “With the increased size, the facility can handle approximately 300% more cargo than before, enabling increased theater throughput.”

The logistics complex is part of a construction project that consolidated seven outdated buildings into two modernized facilities, effectively doubling cargo yard space and tripling the warehouse square footage. Planning began in October 2013, Murray said.

Phase two calls for a new equipment maintenance facility to be completed by fall 2021.

At the ceremony, Murray recognized key personnel including South Korean contractors, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and many others involved in building the 84,330 square-foot warehouse and administration building. The project also includes over 98,000 square feet of parking for vehicles, equipment and pallets.

Col. Jason Terry, the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, spoke at the opening over a live video feed from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

“It should be noted that agile logistics in a contested environment is a fundamental element of joint warfighting, and this new facility enhances that capability,” he said.

