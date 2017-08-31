Final 2 aviators declared dead after Black Hawk crash off Hawaii

Military personnel gather at the search and rescue command center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Rescue crews were searching for five soldiers who were aboard an Black Hawk helicopter that crashed several miles off Oahu's North Shore late Tuesday.

The final two of five soldiers missing after their Army UH-60 Black Hawk crashed Aug. 15 off Oahu have been confirmed dead, the Army said in a statement Friday.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell were declared deceased by Army officials, though no remains were found, the statement said. The pair’s status was changed to deceased as a result of an administrative investigation by the 25th Infantry Division, which was approved by the Army Adjutant General Brig. Gen. James Iacocca.

Woeber, 41, of Decatur, Ala., and Cantrell, 32, of Wichita Falls, Texas, were both Black Hawk pilots assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

The other three aviators -- 1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam and Sgt. Michael Nelson -- were declared dead last week by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner after analysis of organic matter discovered among recovered debris matched their DNA, the Army said in a statement Saturday.

Recovery operations at the crash site northwest of Oahu are ongoing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

