Fijian man found guilty of trying to sell devices to China

SEATTLE — A jury has found a Fijian man guilty of coming to the U.S. to buy devices used in aircraft and missiles so he could sell them to China, in violation of the Arms Export Control Act.

After a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Seattle, the jury rejected claims by William Ali that the case was entrapment by agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ali, who lives in New Zealand, claimed an undercover agent induced him to come to Seattle to purchase the devices.

Federal prosecutors argued successfully that Ali sought the accelerometers and gyroscopes for a customer in China. Anyone exporting those devices must first acquire a license from the U.S. Department of State. Ali opted against getting a license, despite warnings that he would be violating the law.

His sentencing was set for March 6.