FBI investigating death of infant son of Schofield Barracks soldier
By THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: February 23, 2017
The FBI is investigating the death of the infant son of a Schofield Barracks soldier.
Army spokesman Master Sgt. Mark St. Clair said the baby was transported to Tripler Army Medical Center on Jan. 29 in medical distress. He was subsequently taken off life support and was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 1.
St. Clair declined to provide details on the extent of the baby’s injuries or the identity of the soldier. “All circumstances surrounding the death of this child is under investigation by the FBI,” he said.
FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui declined to provide information on the case due to the ongoing investigation.
