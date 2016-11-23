Earthquake hits off Fukushima in Japan; no tsunami warning

TOKYO — A strong earthquake has shaken the same area in Japan hit by a magnitude-7.4 earthquake two days ago. No tsunami warning was issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck Thursday morning off the shore of southern Fukushima prefecture.

It said that there may be slight changes in sea levels, but there is no risk of damage from a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude at 5.6.

The earthquake was felt in Tokyo, 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of the epicenter.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.