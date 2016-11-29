Duterte to go near battle scene despite wounding of 7 guards

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines — The Philippine president says he will proceed with a scheduled trip to a southern city against his security men's advice after an advance team of presidential guards were wounded by a roadside bomb.

Military spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo says the seven soldiers, including an officer, were wounded in a military convoy by a homemade bomb en route to an army camp in Marawi city.

Duterte says he wants to pass through the same route where the soldiers came under attack, adding the vice president can take his place if something happens to him.

Duterte planned to travel to Marawi to meet military officials overseeing an offensive against local Islamic State group sympathizers in Butig town near Marawi that has killed about 40 militants and wounded several soldiers.