Dozens protest US military's new live-fire range on Guam

HAGNATA, Guam — Guam residents who oppose the U.S. military's plan for a new live-fire range protested in front of the governor's office for more than two hours.

The military announced last week that Black Construction Corp. was awarded a $78 million contract to build a firing range on land the community has said is one of the last pristine places on Guam.

The Pacific Daily News reports dozens of protesters showed up on Tuesday to raise awareness against the range, with signs saying things such as "Not your target practice" and "Death by firing range."

The range is being built for incoming Marines. One of its surface danger zones is within proximity of Ritidian, which a local group is fighting to protect.

Training ranges are also planned on Tinian and Pagan islands in the nearby Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Stars and Stripes reported, but those proposals have met strong opposition from locals and their future remains in doubt.