Coronavirus spike causes 35 active infections at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo

A sign posted outside the food court at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo reminds patrons that masks are required inside the facility, Oct. 1, 2020.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — The home of U.S. Forces Japan announced Friday that another 16 people have been infected with the coronavirus, bringing to 35 the total number of active cases at the western Tokyo air base.

The spike in infections is Yokota’s highest one-day total thus far, exceeding the previous high mark, 14, reached Wednesday.

However, base commander Col. Andrew Campbell in a minute-long video address Friday said he would impose no new restrictions, and urged personnel to observe basic measures already in place: wear a mask, social distance, wash hands and sanitize frequently, maintain a contact log and avoid non-mission essential social gatherings.

“As you know, I have the authority as the installation commander to increase restrictions to the fullest extent necessary,” Campbell said in the video posted to the base Facebook page.

“However, the most effective way to contain the virus spread is to diligently observe the protective measures we already have in place, and to hold one another accountable for everyone’s safety.”

The base on Wednesday imposed some new restrictions, including a limit on social gatherings of six individuals or two families, and promised administrative action, up to barring individuals from the base, for traveling through prohibited areas without authorization. Central Tokyo is off-limits, though base personnel may travel by train into the city to connect with the shinkansen, or bullet trains, to other destinations.

All but one of the 16 newly infected individuals are previously identified close contacts of a person who earlier tested positive, according to a base press release Friday morning.

The exception is one new patient who recently returned from the United States and tested positive during the two-week period of restricted movement, the release said.

All of the active cases are in quarantine, according to the base.

The increase in coronavirus infections at Yokota parallels a larger surge in the city at large, which reported a record 534 new infections on Thursday.

So far in November, Yokota has announced 39 new infections, more than it reported within the base community during the previous nine months.

An unspecified number of Navy personnel tested positive in the spring while quarantined at Yokota prior to shipping out on patrol with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

ditzler.joseph@stripes.com

Twitter: @JosephDitzler