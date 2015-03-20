Commercial flight's crew saw North Korean missile 'blow up and fall apart' near Japan

A commercial airline crew witnessed the flight of an enormous North Korean missile believed capable of reaching Washington, D.C., Cathay Pacific officials confirmed on Monday.

"Be advised, we witnessed the DPRK missile blow up and fall apart near our current location," the crew of Cathay Pacific Flight 893 reported on Wednesday, according to a company message obtained by the South China Morning Post.

On Monday, the company said in a statement that the San Francisco-to-Hong Kong flight was "far from the event location," and continued flying normally after the missile reentered the atmosphere.

The airline said it does not plan to change its flight routes, even as North Korea seems intent on testing ever more technologically advanced missiles while it trades threats with the United States about a possible nuclear conflict.

The launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile was the latest — and the largest and furthest flying — in a series of tests by North Korea this year.

It launched just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, as The Washington Post previously reported, from a mammoth truck whose tires were nearly as tall as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It flew for nearly an hour on a vertical trajectory that took it 2,800 miles above the Earth — a thrust that North Korea and international experts say could have taken it to the U.S. east coast if the missile's angle were adjusted.

North Korea claims the new Hwasong-15 can carry a heavy warhead, although analysts say the one tested had an extremely light payload that allowed it fly further. And the country has much work to do before it can — as it has threatened — land a nuclear warhead in the United States.