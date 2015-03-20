Collegian hoopster talks of grandfather's WWII service as team visits Hawaii memorial

Days before the 75th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, the Cal men’s basketball team walked out of its Honolulu hotel and met some of the survivors.

The team went to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, which marks the resting place of more than 1,000 sailors and Marines killed Dec. 7, 1941.

The players ended the day by getting a behind-the-scenes look at a current naval aircraft carrier.

It’s hard to believe any one of the Bears was more affected by Sunday’s itinerary than senior point guard Sam Singer.

Singer’s grandfather “has a certain attitude toward life from being in the military and from being in life-and-death situations,” he said. “I think that’s rubbed off on me, because I want to live every day to the fullest. Having him being on the front lines, near death, is something I can learn from.

“I have to make the most of every day.”

Singer’s paternal grandfather, David, served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to France in 1944.

David Singer was in a field artillery battalion, which was attached to Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. As a forward observer, he sneaked ahead of his troops to scout the enemy. The Third Army marched across France and was involved in relieving the trapped American forces in the Ardennes during the Battle of the Bulge.

After Germany surrendered, David Singer was deployed to the military prison that housed German prisoners of war, possibly because he spoke Yiddish and a small amount of German. He was discharged in 1946 and went on to be the point guard at Florida.

“He doesn’t really talk about it, but I’ve picked up some details from my dad,” Sam Singer said of his grandfather. “It was a hard time in our country. We were vulnerable. I think it’s a really great learning experience for us.”

Cal (6-1) will play Princeton on Tuesday and Seton Hall on Wednesday as part of the Pearl Harbor Invitational at Bloch Arena, and Singer is destined to play a big part in the Bears’ success or failure.

With the emergence of freshman point guard Charlie Moore, Singer is playing more of a combo guard, but he’ll still be a leader, a barometer for the team’s record.

“I think I’m kind of old-school in the fact that I’m looking to pass more and set up my teammates more than scoring myself,” Singer said. “I think I have the ability to score, but with all of the other weapons around me, I think my job is to put them in positions to be successful.”

Just last week, Singer, who is averaging 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, passed on a wide-open three-pointer to get the ball inside to sophomore forward Ivan Rabb.

Rabb is working his way back into shape after missing the season’s first two games because of a foot injury.

“I want to make it a point for Ivan, especially as he’s getting back into rhythm,” Singer said. “I can throw the ball at the rim as many times as I want, but I want Ivan to get as many reps as possible.”

Singer usually seems to know what Cal needs. He can fire up a sporadic offense, initiate spurts that extend the Bears’ lead or be a lockdown presence on defense.

It comes naturally, because he has seen it all unfold before on video. Singer watches with the team and then watches personnel cutups of opponents on his laptop, something that he jokingly said he does even during classes at the Haas School of Business.

“I’m just kind of a basketball junkie,” he said. “I love watching basketball. Ultimately, I want to be a coach or a GM. I’ve immersed myself in watching video.”

During Wednesday’s game against Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs’ 1-3-1 zone had caused fits for Cal on several possessions before Singer was positioned at the top of the key to break down the defense’s gaps. His runner helped send the game into overtime, and Cal dominated 11-2 in the extra period.

“I have a good idea of what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” he said. “I can execute our plan, and I watch enough film of the opponents to recognize their tendencies.”

It wasn’t always so easy for Singer, who made the cross-country, culture-shocking move from Miami to Berkeley. He said he was miserable for a couple of months, before he started to find his niche.

He played varsity basketball as an eighth grader and scored 52 points in a game as a high school senior. At Cal, he got little playing time as a freshman and purposely has taken a backseat to more talented scorers since then.

“I was looking for the best combination of athletics and academics,” said Singer, who also visited Harvard and Stanford. “As I got adjusted, I realized this was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Singer was nominated last week for the 2017 Allstate Good Works Team, an award that spotlights student-athletes who have shown dedication to community service and altruism in their communities.

He has been an active community-service participant during his time with the Bears, making seasonal visits to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, serving hot meals at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Berkeley and spending time at the Boys and Girls Club of Oakland.

Singer has been invited to play in the 2017 Maccabiah Games for Jewish athletes, and wants to see what opportunities that creates. He said he’d love to get paid to play overseas “as long as my body holds up.”

Then, he plans to chase the basketball bug into a coaching or front-office job.

“I just don’t see myself ever getting out of basketball,” he said.

That’s Singer’s version of living life to the fullest.

