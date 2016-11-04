China says new rocket brings space station plans closer
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 4, 2016
BEIJING — China says its plans for a permanent space station remain on track with the successful launch of its new heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket.
The towering rocket that blasted off Thursday night from the Wenchang launch center on the southern island of Hainan will be used to launch the Tiangong 2 space station's additional components and other massive payloads.
China launched the Tiangong 2 space station precursor facility in September and sent up two astronauts in the middle of last month to live aboard it for 30 days.
The Long March 5 is China's largest rocket, capable of carrying 25 tons of payload into low-earth orbit and 14 tons to the more distant geostationary transfer orbit. That is more than twice the carrying capacity of China's earlier Long March rockets.
In this photo taken Thursday Nov. 3, 2016, a CZ-5 heavy-lift rocket, the latest in China's Long March series, blasts off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang county in south China's Hainan province. China says its plans for a permanent space station remain on track with the successful launch of its new heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket.
